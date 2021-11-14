UrduPoint.com

Fawad Stresses Curbing Fake News Tendencies By Stringent Legislation

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:50 PM

Fawad stresses curbing fake news tendencies by stringent legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday stressed the need to curb fake news tendencies by promulgating stringent legislation against such news.

In a tweet, he said the association of negative media with fake news was very dangerous for the country, adding that the new legislation was imperative to curb the collaboration between fake news and negative media.

He lamented that the the mainstream print and electronic media had not bothered to report upto Rs 43 per kg recent reduction in sugar price across the country in result of government' action.

Indeed country's media used to highlight only conspiracies and news which fuel instability in the country.

The Information Minister said the courts should also vacate stay orders given to the sugar mills.

More Stories From Pakistan

