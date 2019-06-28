Fawad stresses food authorities to follow PSQCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Thursday said that the provincial food authorities were not authorized to determine food standards according to the Article 149 and 151 of the constitution.

He said that it was the right of the federal government to determine the standards of food across the country.

The minister expressed these views while presiding a meeting to enhance coordination and harmony among Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), and Provincial Food Authorities held at Ministry of Science and Technology.

The minister said that the review of powers to implement standard by provincial food authorities was needed as per law and constitution.

The minister feared that the establishment of provincial food authorities was likely to violate the local government act. He said in this regard the federal government was working in order to review the case and the decision would be taken after evaluating legal aspects of the issue. Fawad directed to the concern authorities to increase their cooperation with food companies especially multinational companies working in the country.