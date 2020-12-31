UrduPoint.com
Fawad Stresses For Change Of Mindset Towards Minorities

Thu 31st December 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday stressed for the change of mindset towards minorities to establish a tolerant society.

The minister, who was responding to alleged burning incident of Hindu Saint temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the law enforcement agencies can combat terrorism but fighting against extremism was civil society's responsibility.

Fawad regretted that the extremism was not being dealt properly at societal level and, "We are sinking deep into this swamp.".

The historic temple had stopped offering religious service after the 1947 Partition when all local Hindu families migrated to India. However, four years ago the unfrequented temple was handed over to the Hindu community on the Supreme Court's order and was being restored.

