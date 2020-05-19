UrduPoint.com
Fawad Stresses On Joint R&D Among South Asian Countries On COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday stressed on the need of joint R&D among Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India on COVID-19 pandemic as it was revealed that the virus of both China and Pakistan was of same nature and characteristic.

He said this during a talk show programme on a private news channel.

The minister said it was of the utmost importance to calculate the figures of herd immunity in our region which was the dangerous aspect of the virus due to non-availability of its data and research study.

Fawad Chaudhry said the prediction about the peak period of coronavirus from first to the third week of June was made by a committee of his ministry, headed by Dr Attaur Rehman and comprising seven top scientists.

It was not my duty to identify the horrifying prospects of COVID-19, rather it was the responsibility of health professionals, reseachers, scientists and virologists to conduct their research on this aspect, he expressed.

