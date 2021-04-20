UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Strongly Condemns Khaqan's Attitude Towards NA Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:13 PM

Fawad strongly condemns Khaqan's attitude towards NA Speaker

Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday strongly condemned the attitude of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi towards the National Assembly Speaker during the session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday strongly condemned the attitude of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi towards the National Assembly Speaker during the session.

It was unfortunate that he had been the country's prime minister, but had always adopted a hypocritical attitude and did not know how to address the Speaker, he said talking to the media after the National Assembly session.

Referring to the PML-N leaders, Fawad said," For them chairs have come down, they haven't gone up and they have not reached these positions in terms of mental qualities." All the members should adopt a polite attitude in the Parliament, he stressed.

The minister expressed the hope that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) itself would condemn Khaqan Abbasi's statement against the Speaker.

Fawad said the national institutions were destroyed in the past when the opposition parties were in power.

The opposition parties, he said, tried their best to sell the PDM's (Pakistan Democratic Movement) churan (digestive mixture) and overthrow the government but failed. Their duplicity had rather been exposed as they were fighting for Islamabad and not for islam, he added.

The minister said the Parliament should not be made a 'wrestling arena'. The opposition should not make fun of the Parliament through their inappropriate words and acts, he added.

Fawad said the government had many times offered the opposition to hold meetings for discussion on electoral reforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Muslim Media All Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

14 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

44 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

59 minutes ago

650,000 African children given malaria jab: WHO

1 minute ago

Turkey's E-7T AWACS Conducts Flyover Mission Over ..

1 minute ago

Implementation of UN resolutions, key to settlemen ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.