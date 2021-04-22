Fawad strongly condemns Quetta blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has strongly condemned the Quetta blast that claimed at least three lives and left over a dozen injured.

He said those who wanted to halt the process of Balochistan's development by carrying out such an act of terrorism, would face defeat.

"The enemies of Pakistan's peace and progress will fail in their nefarious designs."Fawad said the whole nation was united against terrorism and would continue making collective efforts till purging the country of its remnants.

The minister condoled and sympathized with the affected families.