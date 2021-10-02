UrduPoint.com

Fawad Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks On Security Forces' Vehicle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 10:45 PM

Fawad strongly condemns terrorist attacks on security forces' vehicle

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on the vehicle of security forces in North Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on the vehicle of security forces in North Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his condemnation message, the minister said the martyrdom of Pak Army and Levies force soldiers in the incident of terrorism is regrettable, and such cowardly acts can't dampen our spirits.

He said the entire nation stands by the security forces in the war on terror. The sacrifices being rendered by the security forces for their motherland would not go in vain.

Fawad prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of elevated ranks to the martyrs' souls and fortitude to their families to bear the irreparable losses.

