Fawad suggests Australia cricket team to try ' Desi food' during tour to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday suggested Australia cricket team to try ' Desi food' (typical cuisine) of Karachi and Lahore during their upcoming tour to Pakistan.

He, in a tweet, welcomed the visit of Aussie men's cricket team to Pakistan after several years.

"Welcome to Pakistan a beautiful country of ours, May you enjoy your trip and do try Our very Desi food in Karachi and Lahore….," the minister tweeted.

The Cricket Australia has confirmed its men's team tour of Pakistan during which three Tests, three one-day international and one Twenty20 will be played.