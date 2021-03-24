Fawad suggests Opposition to adopt parliamentary forums for discussing issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday suggested the Opposition parties to adopt parliamentary forums for discussing public interest issues.

"Every matter should not be taken to courts," he said while talking to a private television channel.

Welcoming the judgment given by the Islamabad High Court on Chairman Senate elections, he said the court has announced the decision on an application filed by Opposition.

The decision was given following the constitution and law, he remarked. The Opposition, he said, should accept the judgment regarding Senate elections and use the parliament for resolving public interest matters. He urged the opposition benches to support the ruling party for electoral reforms.