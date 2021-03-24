UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Suggests Opposition To Adopt Parliamentary Forums For Discussing Issues

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Fawad suggests Opposition to adopt parliamentary forums for discussing issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday suggested the Opposition parties to adopt parliamentary forums for discussing public interest issues.

"Every matter should not be taken to courts," he said while talking to a private television channel.

Welcoming the judgment given by the Islamabad High Court on Chairman Senate elections, he said the court has announced the decision on an application filed by Opposition.

The decision was given following the constitution and law, he remarked. The Opposition, he said, should accept the judgment regarding Senate elections and use the parliament for resolving public interest matters. He urged the opposition benches to support the ruling party for electoral reforms.

Related Topics

Senate Technology Parliament Islamabad High Court TV Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid in ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Rashid a model for love of country, har ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance mourns death of Hamdan bin Ras ..

46 minutes ago

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

2 hours ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

2 hours ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.