Fawad supports PECA, urges collective efforts for media sector reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said he 'fully' supported the implementation of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) as 'toying with public dignity' was being committed on social media.

He, in a tweet, invited critics to bring improvement in the PECA but opposing the law's existence or implementation in total was unjustified.

"This is not a political but a social issue, and political parties should come together for media reforms," he said.