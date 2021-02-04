UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Terms New LG System As Game Changer

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

Fawad terms new LG system as game changer

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the new local government system approved by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to be a game changer.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the elected chairman or mayor of the entire district will be responsible for all local administrative matters. After this system, practically there will be no need to make new provinces.

The federal minister said that there will be direct elections this year under this new system.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

Germany reports 14,211 new coronavirus cases

31 minutes ago

Lahore witnesses huge traffic mess due to security ..

46 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on I ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 February 2021

3 hours ago

UAE Press: We must do our part to win the COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.