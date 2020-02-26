UrduPoint.com
Fawad Terms Punjab Govt's Decision Of Not Extending Nawaz Bail As A Good Move

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:30 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Techology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday termed the Punjab government's decision of not extending Nawaz Sharif's bail as a good move

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Techology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday termed the Punjab government's decision of not extending Nawaz Sharif's bail as a good move.

Taking to twitter, he said "Punjab Government decision of not extending bail of Nawaz Sharif is a good move but in the next step it is necessary to determine whether Nawaz Sharif's medical reports on the basis of which the bail was granted are prepared through fraudulent means".

"If this is so, who was involved in all that, an independent commission will be required to probe the matter," the tweet said.

