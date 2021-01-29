UrduPoint.com
Fawad Terms Scam Less Govt Tenure A Huge Success

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Fawad terms scam less govt tenure a huge success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday termed the two and half years of scam less government as a huge success.

"After a long time, there is no allegation of corruption on the political structure of the government which is certainly a huge success," he tweeted.

Fawad said the present cabinet was considered as the cleanest cabinet of Pakistan's history. He said judicial and administrative institutions must follow the cabinet and make Pakistan corruption free.

