Fawad Thanks PM For Approving Dualisation Of Jhelum-Lillah Road

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for approving the dualisation of Jhelum-Lillah road with the cost of Rs 13 billion.

"I am thankful to the prime minister, chief minister, Minister for Planning,Development and Special Initiative Asad Umer and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin from the core of my heart for according approval of Rs 13 billion Jhelum-Lillah dualised carriageway".

The minister said the completion of the project would change the destiny of the people of Mandi Bahauddin,Jhelum, Sargodha and Khushab and usher a new sea of development.

