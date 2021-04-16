UrduPoint.com
Fawad To Strive For Changing Misperceptions About Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:05 PM

Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said as information minister, his task would be to change misperceptions about Pakistan and highlight vibrant efforts of the government for making a 'Naya Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said as information minister, his task would be to change misperceptions about Pakistan and highlight vibrant efforts of the government for making a 'Naya Pakistan'.

The minister, in a tweet, said he was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing him an opportunity to work as Minister for Science and Technology.

He realised that one ministry that could change the fate of Pakistan was the Ministry of Science and Technology, he added.

Fawad expressed the hope that in future the Ministry of Information Technology would be merged in the Ministry of Science and Technology and the government would make a super effort to change Pakistan into a hub of knowledge economy.

He thanked his team for their great team work. With his best friend Shibli Faraz as Minister of Sceice and Technology, he would be closely associated with the tasks he had initiated there, the minister added.

