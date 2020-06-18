UrduPoint.com
Fawad Underlines Need To Introduce Amendments In NAB System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Fawad underlines need to introduce amendments in NAB system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had made the system of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and amendments should be introduced in it to streamline the system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N regime had appointed its workers and supporters in NAB to save the corruption money.

The minister said the opposition parties were doing politics on NAB's reforms merely for political point scoring and also created hurdles in the way of present government in that regard.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in transparent accountability against all corrupts and plunderers to recover the looted national exchequer from them in order to utilize the amount for the welfare and development of the people of country.

Replying to a question, he said the Federal would transfer Rs 3,000 billion to the provinces in this fiscal year, adding there was dire need to review the 18th amendment to bring transparency in it. Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the mistakes which made by the previous government of Pakistan Peoples' Party in 18the amendment.

Replying to another question, he said the government was taking tremendous effective measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and urged the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by maintaining social distancing, stay at homes, wearing masks and gloves.

