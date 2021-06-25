Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday stressed for early implementation of Pak-Japan joint projects of modernization and technical up gradation of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday stressed for early implementation of Pak-Japan joint projects of modernization and technical up gradation of Pakistan Television Corporation (ptv) and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC).

Talking to Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda, the minister said that both countries enjoyed a vibrant all round six decades partnership nurtured by successive generations of top echelons of leadership.

"We grew up while using Japanese technology and products globally known for their first class quality and durability", he said.

Information Minister said that state run Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) are being transformed to meet contemporary requirements in a fast changing world.

Government is determined to turn APP into a premium digital news agency on the pattern of well-known leading international news agencies. Some 11 modern studios will be established in different major cities of the country with an aim to create and strengthen a state of the art and flourishing video news service of APP.

The Minister also informed the Ambassador regarding Government's initiative to establish Media Technology University and said that Japan's cooperation to extend support to train human resource will be vital in terms of providing technical know-how.

Fawad also emphasized the need for cooperation between the two countries in the realm of gaming and animation as it can add another feature to the ever strengthening bilateral economic relations.

He also proposed joint ventures with Japan in the fields of film, drama, podcast and joint productions, said a press release.

The Ambassador and the Minister discussed in detail the status of ongoing joint initiatives between Pakistan and Japan in the avenues of media and information.

Kuninori Matsuda expressed Japan's keenness for collaboration in the areas of gaming and animation. He informed the Minister that Japanese company named KADOKAWA is keen to invest in Pakistan particularly in the arena of animation and entertainment.

The Minister said that Pakistan is eager to benefit from Japanese expertise in this sphere.

The Ambassador told that NHK would launch urdu service in Pakistan on the occasion of commemorating and celebrating the 70 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, next year. He also appreciated the minister's cooperation in supporting technological initiatives between the two countries.

Minister also assured his full support to the Japanese Ambassador in production and shooting of commercial movie titled "Trango Man" in Pakistan.