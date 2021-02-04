UrduPoint.com
Fawad Urges Opposition To Bring Proposals For Election Of Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:06 PM

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday urged the Opposition parties to bring proposals for conducting elections of Speaker and Chairman Senate with open balloting system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday urged the Opposition parties to bring proposals for conducting elections of Speaker and Chairman Senate with open balloting system.

The ruling party wanted to bring transparency in the upcoming Senate elections and for this, a bill has been presented before the house for necessary procedure, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He said that Opposition should launch drive to hold Speaker and Chairman Senate elections with open balloting so that transparency could also be maintained in a proper manner.

Commenting on rumpus created by Opposition in the assembly, the minister said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had presented the bill for discussion, while the Opposition was trying to create fuss over the bill.

He advised the Opposition to avoid pushing the ruling party on walls, adding that government should also exhibit restraint.

More Stories From Pakistan

