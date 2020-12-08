Fawad urges Opposition to hold talks for resolving public issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday urged Opposition to come forward for talks with ruling party for resolving issues of public interest.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was evolving a formula to convince Opposition parties for discussion on important matters so that a way forward could be found for larger interest of the country, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Commenting on Opposition parties' opinion for resigning from assemblies, he said under constitution, we could hold bye-elections on vacant seats. In reply to a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan after heavy mandate of the people would never grant national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to those leaders involved in corruption and money laundering cases. He, however said that a mechanism would be adopted for fruitful talks with Opposition in couple of days.