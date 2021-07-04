UrduPoint.com
Fawad Urges Opposition To Share Its Agenda

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday urged opposition to share its agenda or plan for progress and prosperity of Pakistan as mere criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan was not enough.

The purposeless wandering of opposition leadership from one destination to another like stray souls would not serve any purpose, he tweeted.

He said after miserable failure of `save father campaign` - the rejected political gang was going to stage yet a new drama in Swat, today.

All the characters of this drama have already lost their credibility. These vagabonds have no ideology, no goal and no destination, he said.

