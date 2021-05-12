Fawad urges people to follow SOPs to avoid spread of coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday urged the people to cooperate with the government and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay safe from coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday urged the people to cooperate with the government and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay safe from coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, he warned that if people would not comply with the SOPs, Pakistan could also face a situation similar to neighbouring India.

He, therefore, asked the people to adopt 'stay home and stay safe' policy during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

He said instead of visiting the relatives on the occasion of Eid, they should use the means of internet and phone for communication with them as this was important for the safety of everyone.

Fawad said the government had also imposed ban on intra-city transport to limit the mobility during Eid holidays.