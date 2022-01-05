UrduPoint.com

Fawad Urges UN Security Council To Fulfil Its Promises With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Fawad urges UN Security Council to fulfil its promises with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday urged the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its promises with Kashmiris.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmiris Right to Self Determination Day he reiterated commitment of Pakistan to continue providing political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris till their right to self determination and other due rights were not recognized by Indian forces.

In a message he said that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world were observing Right to Self-Determination Day today.

The UN Security Council, he said had passed a resolution on January 5, 1949, giving the Kashmiri people the right to decide their own future.

Today, 73 years have passed since that promise was made to the Kashmiris, but unfortunately it has not been fulfilled till today, said Fawad.

The minister said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were waiting for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions.

The minister lamented that on the occasion of 73rd anniversary of the UN resolution, India has started a series of arrests of Kashmiri leaders to stop protest demonstrations.

India has turned Kashmir into a huge prison, where arresting people, detaining Hurriyat leaders and imposing curfews and sanctions had become a matter of routine.

India, Fawad said, was making all out efforts for changing the demography of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of religion.

The worst sufferings and oppression were being inflicted on the Kashmiri people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

