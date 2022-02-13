UrduPoint.com

Fawad Visits Martyr Babar House To Offer Condolence

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Fawad visits martyr Babar house to offer condolence

PIND DADAN KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday visited the house of Pakistan Army soldier Babar Hafeez who was martyred while fighting against terrorist in Balochistan.

The minister expressed his heartfelt condolence to Muhammad Hafeez, the father of martyred Babar Hafeez.

Babar Hafeez Shaheed bravely fought the terrorists, his sacrifices for the protection of motherland would always be remembered, he said.

He said the nation stood with the family of Babar Hafeez Shaheed and shared grief of the bereaved.

"We are indebted to the blood of our martyred soldiers, their sacrifices will not go in vain,"he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate rank of Shaheed Babar Hafeez and give patience to the bereaved family.

