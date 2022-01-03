(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday visited the residence of Aspire Group of Colleges Chairman, and Founder of 7 news and Hassan Limited Omer Nazar Shah to condole the demise of his mother.

The minister offered Fateha and prayed to the Almighty for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and granting courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.