Fawad visits PTV Karachi centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday visited Pakistan Television (PTV) Karachi Centre and took briefing on the performance of various departments.

General Manager ptv Karachi Centre, Mohammad Shujaatullah apprised the Minister about the performance of Programmes department, current affairs, PTV Home and PTV National in detail.

Fawad also visited different departments of PTV centre including news room, studios etc. He also listened to their problems.

Earlier on his arrival, General Manager PTV Karachi, Mohammad Shujaatullah and other staff received the minister.