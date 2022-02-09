UrduPoint.com

Fawad Visits PTV Peshawar, Assures Employees Of Their Problems' Resolution

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday visited the Pakistan Television (PTV) Peshawar Center and assured the employees of the resolution of their problems on priority basis

Fawad said the ptv was a historical media outlet to inform the people about the culture and traditions of the country and the efforts of its employees in that connection would be remembered in golden words.

He assured the employees that their salaries would be raised soon.

He said the PTV's world and regional sections would also be digitized soon,The minister also took round of different sections of the PTV Center.

