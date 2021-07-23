UrduPoint.com
Fawad Visits Residence Of Arif Nizami, Offers Condolence

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said on Friday that death of eminent journalist Arif Nizami was a huge loss for the profession and his services in the field of journalism would always be remembered.

He said this while talking to the media here after visiting the residence of late renowned journalist Arif Nizami where he offered condolence to the bereaved family. He also offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul.

He said the beacon lit by Arif Nizami in the field of journalism would keep shining and it would be a great source of inspiration for the journalists in times to come.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi had also offered their condolences over the demise of Arif Nizami.

He said: " The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in fulfilling its commitment made with the media and journalists." About cases of Noor Mukadam and Usman Mirza, the minister said the police conducted investigation very efficiently and hoped that victims would get justice, adding that the accused were in jail and no one was above the law.

Fawad Hussain said the constitution was supreme and powerful, adding that all decisions weretaken as per law in the country.

