UrduPoint.com

Fawad Visits Sheikh Rashid's Residence To Offer Fateha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:26 PM

Fawad visits Sheikh Rashid's residence to offer Fateha

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday visited the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and offered Fateha for the departed soul of his brother Sheikh Rafiq Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday visited the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and offered Fateha for the departed soul of his brother Sheikh Rafiq Qamar.

Chaudhry Fawad extended heartfelt condolences to Interior Minister over the death of his brother.

Chaudhry Fawad prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Rashid Family

Recent Stories

Colorado City to Pay $15Mln to Family of African-A ..

Colorado City to Pay $15Mln to Family of African-American Who Died in Detention ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Fires Zircon Mis ..

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Fires Zircon Missile at Naval Target - Defense ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 6.85 million cotton bales reach ginneries acr ..

Over 6.85 million cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, output surge by ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 83 recoveries ..

UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 83 recoveries, and no death in last 24 hour ..

15 minutes ago
 EDGE, IAI to establish localised electro-optics ma ..

EDGE, IAI to establish localised electro-optics maintenance centre

30 minutes ago
 PM thanks MNAs for ensuring presence at parliament ..

PM thanks MNAs for ensuring presence at parliament's joint session

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.