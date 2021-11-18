Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday visited the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and offered Fateha for the departed soul of his brother Sheikh Rafiq Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday visited the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and offered Fateha for the departed soul of his brother Sheikh Rafiq Qamar.

Chaudhry Fawad extended heartfelt condolences to Interior Minister over the death of his brother.

Chaudhry Fawad prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.