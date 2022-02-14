(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday visited the residence of Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and condoled over the demise of his father.

He offered Fateha, sympathized with Ali Haider Zaidi and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to members of the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Fawad said he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family.