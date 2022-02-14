UrduPoint.com

Fawad Visits Zaidi To Condole Over His Father's Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 01:28 PM

Fawad visits Zaidi to condole over his father's demise

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday visited the residence of Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and condoled over the demise of his father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday visited the residence of Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and condoled over the demise of his father.

He offered Fateha, sympathized with Ali Haider Zaidi and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to members of the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Fawad said he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Ali Haider Family

Recent Stories

USOPC 'Disappointed' by CAS Decision to Clear Russ ..

USOPC 'Disappointed' by CAS Decision to Clear Russian Figure Skater Valieva

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Security Negotiations: Russia Preparing ..

Kremlin on Security Negotiations: Russia Preparing for Worst but Hoping for Best

4 minutes ago
 Digital Marketer Usman Is A True Source Of Inspira ..

Digital Marketer Usman Is A True Source Of Inspiration For Entrepreneurs!

13 minutes ago
 India reports 34,113 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 34,113 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Furniture godown gutted in faisalabad

Furniture godown gutted in faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 PM urges US to review policies about Taliban for e ..

PM urges US to review policies about Taliban for ending crisis in Afghanistan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>