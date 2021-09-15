ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has welcomed Afghan women football team's arrival in Pakistan, via Torkham Border crossing.

"We welcome the Afghan women football team, who arrived at Torkham Border from Afghanistan," he tweeted.

He said the female players have valid Afghan passports and Pakistani visas.

The Afghan women football team was received by Nauman Nadeem of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).