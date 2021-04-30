UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Welcomes British Men, Women Cricket Teams' Visit To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Fawad welcomes British men, women cricket teams' visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner here Friday informed Minister for Information, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain about the all at once planned visits of British men, women cricket teams and musical band to Pakistan in second half of the year.

The minister welcoming the teams said it would create an atmosphere of festivity for the people looking for quality sports and entertainment.

The minister emphasized the need for joint Pak-UK television productions and documentaries, commemorating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Chaudhry Fawad apprised the High Commissioner regarding the government's initiative to establish Media Technology University and sought assistance from the British side to build it on the pattern of top UK universities.

The Information Minister emphasized the need for strengthening cooperation in the area of film production and related fields with a view to promoting cultural linkages between the two countries.

Fawad also discussed with the British envoy possible arrangements for training of Pakistani set designers and manufacturers by British experts. The British envoy assured maximum support on the proposals put forth by the Information Minister.

Christian Turner on the occasion also exchanged views with the minister on the state of COVID-19 in UK and Pakistan. He appreciated the Pakistan's Government's ongoing vaccination campaign against COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile in a tweet Chaudhry Fawad said "Lovely meeting my friend ?@CTurner.? Extremely delighted to know that after the gap of sixteen years,October this year English Cricket Team will be visiting Pakistan and next year again for a full test series. We have come a long way from the devastating attack on Sri Lankan team".

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack Film And Movies Technology Sports Information Minister Independence United Kingdom October Women Christian Media TV All From Government Top

Recent Stories

USC achieves 55 pc sale target of Ramadan relief p ..

30 seconds ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Worsened Life of Syrian Refugees ..

31 seconds ago

UK to Host Vaccine Summit in 2022 to Prepare for F ..

33 seconds ago

Petition filed against IBA Sukkur university

35 seconds ago

EU unemployment up 7.3% y-o-y in March

6 minutes ago

Ankara Urges Israel Against Obstructing Palestinia ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.