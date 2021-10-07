UrduPoint.com

Fawad Welcomes E-sports Tournament, Stresses Further Promotion Of Such Events

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:54 PM

Fawad welcomes e-sports tournament, stresses further promotion of such events

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday welcomed the holding of first e-sports tournament in the country and stressed for further promotion of such events

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday welcomed the holding of first e-sports tournament in the country and stressed for further promotion of such events.

Talking to the leaders of 12 finalist teams of Free Fire Pakistan League competitions, the minister said the activity would promote e-sports, besides making the country famous globally due to such sports events. It was the first e-sports tournament in the country, the fruits of which would start reaping with the passage of time.

He said Pakistani youth had a great opportunity in the form of e-sports, during the corona pandemic. Pakistan children could win big prizes by participating in the e-sports torunaments.

He said Garena was the world's famous company which was organising Free Fire tournament in Pakistan in collaboration with Bigo.

The prizes of upto Rs 10 million were being offered to the winners of the Free Fire games. While the winners of national level competition would qualify to participate in the global competitions.

He said the children having interest in the games has the opportunity to win whopping prizes in such an early age.

The meeting was also attended by team leaders of 12 finalist teams of the tournament, regional head of South Asia John Zhong and other representatives and other representatives.

The minister signed the jerseys of the participants of the Grand Finale and expressed best wishes for them.

The grand final of Free Fire league would be held on October 10 in PC hotel, Karachi. The grand final would be live streamed on ptv, Youtube and fan page.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Fire World Sports Hotel Company October Best Asia Million PTV

Recent Stories

Fawad express grief over Balochistan quake losses

Fawad express grief over Balochistan quake losses

3 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Launches Joint Production of Russia's S ..

Uzbekistan Launches Joint Production of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Mirziyoyev' ..

4 minutes ago
 China Against Defining Relations With US as 'Compe ..

China Against Defining Relations With US as 'Competition'

4 minutes ago
 Pak goods exports to Japan increase by 24.2% in Q1 ..

Pak goods exports to Japan increase by 24.2% in Q1

4 minutes ago
 Earthquake: Farrukh Habib grieves over loss of lif ..

Earthquake: Farrukh Habib grieves over loss of life, property in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah government employees to take 6-day paid le ..

Sharjah government employees to take 6-day paid leave to visit Expo

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.