Fawad Welcomes SHC's Decision To Lift Tik ToK Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Fawad welcomes SHC's decision to lift Tik ToK ban

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday expressed his jubilation over lifting of ban on popular video sharing platform 'Tik Tok' by Sindh High Court (SHC).

In a tweet, he said technology war was being fought in the world right now as companies were propagating against each other. The regulatory bodies and judiciary should stay away from such fights and the investors in Pakistan should be welcomed.

More Stories From Pakistan

