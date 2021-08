ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday wished the nation a Happy Independence Day.

In a tweet, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to keep this flag safe, and peace and prosperity be the destiny of the people of Pakistan. He prayed that people of Pakistan enjoy the blessings of freedom forever.