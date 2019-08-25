Fawara Chowk Shelter Home accommodates 23,884 citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Over 23,884 homeless people have been provided free accommodation facility in Fawara Chowk Shelter Home during last nine months, said Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi while talking to APP here Sunday. He said the Punjab government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, established a shelter home here to provide proper accommodation facility to the homeless and poor citizens. He said that initially, arrangements were made for 80 persons in the basement of Raja Bazaar Parking Plaza; however, the facility had been enhanced for over 400 persons.

Arif Abbasi said the basement was being used as a shelter home temporarily while a proper building of shelter home would be constructed after pointing out a suitable place for the purpose.

To a question, he said that the basement of the parking plaza was finalized as the government wanted to start the shelter home immediately in 2018 to provide shelter to people in the harsh winter. "The project is aimed at restoring the self-respect of those who spend the night under the open sky," he said, adding that it was also aimed at broadening the circle of the state's social responsibility.

To another question, he said that the expenditures of the shelter home were being borne through donations by philanthropists.

He informed that 1002 homeless persons were accommodated in December 2018, 2511 in January 2019 and 2862 in February. Similarly, 3145 persons were registered in March, 3302 in April and 2732 in May while 3004 homeless persons were accommodated during June.

As many as 5326 persons were accommodated in the shelter home in July and August this year. The shelter home was inaugurated in December last year, he said.

He informed that several facilities were available there for the deprived section of the society. He said free meal and medical facilities were also given by the shelter home to people while wheel chairs are also arranged for the disabled or elderly citizens.

The uninterrupted supply of electricity had also been ensured in the shelter home, he added.

The shelters are not only for the travelers, he said adding, anyone can use them for rest or food. "We just check the National Identity Card of the person, write his name in the register and provide him with a bed," focal person, Shelter Home/Sub-Registrar Cantt Hafiz Muhammad Imran told APP.

"We also provide the person with dinner, breakfast and lunch. It is not necessary that the visitor is from another city. Any homeless person, traveller, visiting vendor or labourer can come, stay and have food.

"Since last night, 82 people have stayed in this camp and they have been provided with a bed and food." "I am a labourer and work on building sites. It is the first night that I have slept peacefully on a bed as I use to sleep in the open under building sites. I ate my dinner here and also took breakfast.

Long live Imran Khan," said Musthaq, a labourer in the Raja Bazar area. "It's been a long time since a government considered the problems of the common man and made arrangements to give them relief. It is a step in the right direction to achieve the concept of a welfare state," said Mujeeb.

The well-off also visit the shelter home to provide food and other necessities.

"The residents and traders of the city have also visited the shelter home and asked how could they contribute," said Altaf, a social worker.