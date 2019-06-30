UrduPoint.com
Fawara Chowk Shelter Home Accommodates Over 18,000 Homeless People

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

Fawara Chowk shelter home accommodates over 18,000 homeless people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Over 18,000 homeless people have been provided free accommodation facility in Fawara Chowk Shelter Home during last seven months.

According to focal person, Shelter Home/Sub-Registrar Cantt Hafiz Muhammad Imran, 1002 homeless persons were accommodated in December 2018, 2511 in January 2019 and 2862 in February.

Similarly, 3145 persons were registered in March, 3302 in April and 2732 in May while 2509 homeless persons were accommodated in the shelter home during June.

He said, the Punjab government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan established a shelter home here to provide proper accommodation facility to the homeless and poor citizens.

He said that initially, arrangements were made for 80 persons in the basement of Raja Bazaar Parking Plaza; however, the facility had been enhanced for 125 persons.

The basement was being used as a shelter home temporarily while a proper shelter home's building would be constructed after pointing out a suitable place for the purpose, he added.

To a question, he said that the basement of the parking plaza was finalized as the government wanted to start the shelter home immediately to provide shelter to people in the harsh winter.

"The project is aimed at restoring the self-respect of those who spend the night under the open sky," he said, adding that it was also aimed at broadening the circle of the state's social responsibility.

To another question, he said that expenditures of the shelter home were being borne through donations by philanthropists.

