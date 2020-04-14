Fayaz Ahmed Jatoi posted as Coordinator for Polio Eradication

Fayaz Ahmed Jatoi, an officer of PAS (BS-19) Additional Secretary, Sindh Chief Minister's Secretariat, is transfered and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Eradication and Immunization vice Rehan Iqbal Baloch, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19) transfered and directed to report to Services, General Administration and Coordination Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Fayaz Ahmed Jatoi, an officer of PAS (BS-19) Additional Secretary, Sindh Chief Minister's Secretariat, is transfered and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Eradication and Immunization vice Rehan Iqbal Baloch, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19) transfered and directed to report to Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

According to a notification here on Tuesday, Fayaz Jatio shall also hold the additionalcharge of the post of Additional Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretariat Sindh, till furtherorders.