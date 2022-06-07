Fayaz Ali Shah posted as DG PDA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Fayaz Ali Shah (PMS BS-19), the Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has been transferred and posted as DG Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) replacing Captain (Retd) Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, who has been transferred and posted as DG KPRA with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by Establishment Department on Tuesday.