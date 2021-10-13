UrduPoint.com

Fayaz Butt Expresses Condolence To Aajaz Dhamrah

Fayaz Butt expresses condolence to Aajaz Dhamrah

Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayaz Ali Butt visited the residence of Senator Aajaz Dhamrah at Kotri on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayaz Ali Butt visited the residence of Senator Aajaz Dhamrah at Kotri on Wednesday.

The Advisor expressed sympathies with him on the demise of his mother-in-law and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

