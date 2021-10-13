Fayaz Butt expresses condolence to Aajaz Dhamrah

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayaz Ali Butt visited the residence of Senator Aajaz Dhamrah at Kotri on Wednesday.

The Advisor expressed sympathies with him on the demise of his mother-in-law and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.