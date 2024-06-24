Fayaz Butt, Malik Sikandar Nominated Syndicate Members Of SABS
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah has nominated Sindh Assembly members Fayaz Ali Buttand Malik Sikandar Khan as Syndicate members of Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University of Arts, Design and Heritage, Jamshoro
According to notification issued by Secretary Sindh Assembly, Speaker while exercising powers under Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University Act 2020, nominated both MPAs on varsity's Syndicate for period of three years.
