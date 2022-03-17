UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 09:56 PM

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister (SACM) for Religious Affairs Fayaz Ali Butt will formally inaugurate the 769th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar on Tuesday, March 22 (18 Shaban) at Sehwan

He said this while presiding over a meeting on Thursday regarding arrangements made for the annual Urs of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz.

Addressing the meeting, Fayaz Butt said that the three-day Urs of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz is being celebrated on 18th of Shaban every year and this year all arrangements have been made for the devotees.

He directed all the concerned agencies to remain alert on the occasion of Urs and appealed to the visitors to cooperate with the administration.

The provincial Secretary Religious Affairs and Auqaf Javed Sibghatullah Mahar, Chief Administrator Auqaf Zahid Ali Shar and other officials were present in the meeting.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister was briefed regarding arrangements made for observance of the Qalandar Shahbaz's annual Urs.

