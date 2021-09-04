Punjab Minister for Prisons and spokesman of the Punjab government Fayaz-ul Hassan Chohan here on Saturday visited the house of a police officer who was injured in the firing of drug peddlers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons and spokesman of the Punjab government Fayaz-ul Hassan Chohan here on Saturday visited the house of a police officer who was injured in the firing of drug peddlers.

He inquired after the health of the injured sub-inspector on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar.

The sub-inspector Umar Saddique was injured in Murree three days ago when the drug peddlers opened fire on the police party.

Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan prayed for speedy recovery of the injured Umar Siddique.

He said, "We are proud of our brave police officers who render sacrifices to ensure safety and security of the people."The action taken to eradicate drug dealers is a proof of your courage and bravery, Fayaz said.