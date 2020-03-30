Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan hails role of health, media professionals against coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Monday said that role of health and media professionals was commendable in current situation against coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, he appreciated the role of District Administration and Revenue department in this time of trial and said that the officers and officials of the departments were working as a frontmen of the provincial government.

Provision of relief package announced by the Federal and provincial government would be ensured by the relevant departments among the vulnerable segment of the society, he added.

He said, "Once again, I highly appreciate the Doctors Nurses, Paramedics, Media works, Commissioners, DCs, ACs, Revenue officers, Tehsildar, Gardawer and Patwari who stand with the government on front line in this war."