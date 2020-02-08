Fayaz Ul Hassan Chohan Offers Condolence
Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:07 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Inofrmation Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, Punjab Chief Secretary Major (R) Azam Suleman and Punjab Irrigation Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza on Saturday visited the residence of Punjab Chief Minister's Principal Staff Officer Haider Ali and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of his mother.
They also offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.