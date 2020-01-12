Fayazul Hasan Chohan offers condolence

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Sunday met the family members of late Arshad Saeed, Director Admin of Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) and expressed condolence over the death of Arshad Saeed.

The minister extended heartfelt sympathies and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He said Arshad Saeed was an honest and dedicated officer and his services would be remembered.

May Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude,he added.

