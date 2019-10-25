Faysal Bank branch manager arrested

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Zone-I Lahore on Thursday arrested a branch manager of Faysal Bank (Pvt) Ltd, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Lahore, over his alleged involvement in a fraud of Rs 20 million

According to an FIA spokesman, the team conducted a raid and arrested accused Muhammad Mudassar Syed, who committed a fraud of Rs 20 million in the account of Atlas Insurance Ltd, by preparing five fake pay orders with forged signatures of the account holder.

The accused was arrested and his four-day physical remand was obtained from a judicial magistrate.