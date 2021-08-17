Fayyaz Chohan meets CM Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons and Spokesperson Punjab government Fayyazul Hassan Chohan here on Tuesday met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the performance of the department.

The chief minister gave guidelines about highlighting performance of the provincial government.

Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government had taken solid measures for the development of the province and prosperity of its people in three years.

The Punjab province had been put on road to progress and development while the opposition was facing uncertainty and internal turmoil, he added.

The government has strengthened than before and the undemocratic designs of the opposition parties would be responded to in the form of public service, he emphasised and added that people would not be deceived by the negative propaganda.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that opponents would also face defeat in the next elections as thePDM had ended in a fiasco and the people had become frustrated with their designs.

The corrupt cabal has no value before the politics of public service and honesty, he added.