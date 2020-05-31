RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, in his response to the latest picture of PML (N) leader Nawaz Sharif circulating on social media, said that both Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif personify the high values of hypocrisy.

Nawaz Sharif, in order to flee from Pakistan, pretending ill health as an excuse, Chohan said. But now he can be seen sitting brazenly in London without a mask, ignoring Coronavirus epidemic.

Minister also said that Shehbaz Sharif used to boast of his bravery but is in hiding ever since he returned from London to fight Corona epidemic.

He said that the recently surfaced image of Nawaz Sharif on social media should have been a source of embarrassment for Sharif family but Begum Safdar Awan, in her arrogance, is trying in vain to glorify it.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan further said that Shahbaz Sharif was using people like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the media to avoid the expected TT reference by NAB. Interestingly, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi himself is corrupt from head to toe. He said that Shahbaz Sharif's politics has become a victim of TT, nepotism, hypocrisy and cowardice.