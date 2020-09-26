Fayyaz Ilyas elected new Chairman of ABAD

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :One the Pakistan's known builders and developers Fayyaz Ilyas was unanimously elected as Chairman of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) for the term of 2020-2021, here on Saturday.

Khawaja Muhammad Ayoob, Arif Sheikhani and Eng. Danish Bin Rauf were also elected as Senior Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman and Chairman Southern Region of the association respectively. Sheraz J. Monnoo was elected as Chairman Northern Region and Kashif Shaikh elected as Vice Chairman Sub-Region Hyderabad,said release.

The new body will take charge of their offices from Oct. 1, 2020. The election of new office-bearers was held during ABAD's Annual General Meeting at the ABAD Houses in Karachi and Lahore simultaneously. The meeting unanimously approved all new members of the Central Executive Committee and Regional Executive Committee from Allied Penal, who were elected unopposed. The meeting was attended by a large number of members of the association.

Newly elected Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas thanked all members of ABAD for electing new team of ABAD.

Fayyaz Illyas, who earlier served ABAD as Senior Vice Chairman, pledged to work tirelessly for resolution of the problems of the members and for the betterment of the organisation and of the construction industry across the board.

Newly elected Senior Vice Chairman Khawaja Muhammad Ayoob, Vice Chairman Arif Sheikhani, Chairman Southern Region Eng. Danish Bin Rauf, Chairman Northern Region Sheraz J. Monnoo and Vice Chairman Hyderabad Sub Region Kashif Shaikh also thanked all members for their support and assured to make their best efforts for promotion of housing and construction industry , along with welfare of ABAD members.

The outgoing Chairman ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani said that during his term ABAD had faced number of issues but by the grace of Allah Almighty the elected body succeeded in their resolution.

The main achievements were settling of issues of fixed tax regime, timing of building plan approval and status of industry to construction sector which was neglected for last 72 years.

The most important thing for members of ABAD was announcement of low cost housing Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme by Prime Minister Imran Khan with a number of reliefs.

" We will be able to boost the construction industry and provide thousands of jobs apart from providing housing to millions of people from lower strata of the society. I hope new office-bearers will continue their efforts to achieve our goals," he said.

He hoped that the team of ABAD under Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas will work hard for the solution of problems and issues of members of the organization. Not only that but I will standby them always, he added.

Outgoing Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Warind, Vice Chairman Abdul Rehman and Chairman Southern Region Ali Muhammad Ratadia also welcomed new office-bearers and assured them of all out support for running affairs of the ABAD and for the betterment of construction industry.

Earlier, Arif Jeewa, Muhamamd Hassan Bakshi, Asif Sumsum, Muhammad Ayoob, Abdul Kareem Adhia, Aamir Thara, Afzal Chamadia, Ahmed Owias, Ali Jameel, Sadiq Baloch, Nadeem Riaz and Altaf Kantawala were elected as members of Central Executive Committee. Nasir Lakhani, Muhammad Patel, Syed Khursheed Alam, Omar Bin islam and Tariq Aziz were elected as members of Regional Executive Committee Southern Region and Sheraz J. Mannoo, Khizar Ayub Izhar, Sajid Saeed, Sahir Rasheed, Omar Illahi Sheikh, Mian Muhammad Nauman, Muhammad Pervaiz Chaudhary and Tazeem Ahmed were elected as members of Regional Executive Committee Northern Region. Kashif Shaikh, Eng. Shabbir Memon and Asadullah were elected as members of Regional Executive Committee Sub-Region Hyderabad.