Fayyaz Rahujo Assumes Charge As DC Khairpur
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Fayyaz Ahmed Rahujo assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur district on Thursday.
After assuming the office, Fayyaz Ahmed Rahujo held an introductory meeting with the heads of various government departments.
He also asked the departments to prepare a comprehensive plan for the uplift of the district.
He said that he would take all possible measures to improve the performance of the official departments for the welfare of the public in the area.
Recent Stories
PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities
From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design
A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FJWU hosts 'Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders' mentorship session59 seconds ago
-
Youth killed, woman injured in traffic collision1 minute ago
-
RIC to implement service charges for diagnostic report delivery1 minute ago
-
Islamabad Convent School celebrates recognition day for primary level1 minute ago
-
Fayyaz Rahujo assumes charge as DC Khairpur1 minute ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on high prices, arrests dozens1 minute ago
-
PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities6 minutes ago
-
Satellite internet to enhance connectivity in remote areas21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 issues emergency plan on Eid21 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan inspects traffic arrangements in F-1031 minutes ago
-
HED announces closure of educational institutions for Spring, Eid from March 2931 minutes ago
-
Health minister chairs meeting to review immunization performance of EPI team31 minutes ago