Fayyaz Rahujo Assumes Charge As DC Khairpur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Fayyaz Rahujo assumes charge as DC Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Fayyaz Ahmed Rahujo assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur district on Thursday.

After assuming the office, Fayyaz Ahmed Rahujo held an introductory meeting with the heads of various government departments.

He also asked the departments to prepare a comprehensive plan for the uplift of the district.

He said that he would take all possible measures to improve the performance of the official departments for the welfare of the public in the area.

